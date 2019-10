ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations, you are part of history.

Rochester’s temperature reached 87 degrees Tuesday, making it the hottest October 1st in the history of the Flower City.

The previous record of 86 degrees stood for 142 years.

By the way, Tuesday’s temperatures could still climb higher yet, possibly to 90 degrees.

If you’re sick of the heat, don’t sweat too much — cooler temperatures are looming with overnight lows possibly in the 30s as soon as this week.