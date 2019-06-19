New push to end the cycle of homelessness in Monroe County

Homelessness impacts nearly 1,000 people in Monroe County on any given day. But a new push to end the cycle is gaining momentum.

The new push comes with a name change, from Continuum of Care to Partners Ending Homelessness. The change is taking place after much consideration since the initiative involves so many contributing groups. Those groups include local advocates, the City of Rochester and Monroe County Officials.

According to the new Partners Ending Homelessness, there are roughly 683 adults and 166 children without a home on any given day. They hope with this new name they’ll continue their mission moving forward of reducing the number of homeless individuals.

“To ensure that people who become homeless to be able to access housing quickly. That housing is affordable to them and they remain stable in housing and that they do not return to homelessness,” said Executive Director Connie Sanderson.

