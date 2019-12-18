New public works facility in Irondequoit ready for snowy days

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Snow plows and salt trucks are running and ready to go in Irondequoit from the new public works facility after a fire destroyed the old building.

Compared to the last building, the new facility is much bigger, at 74,000 square feet.

“We’re operating on thin margins and scarce resources,” Irondequoit Town Supervisor David Seeley said.

“Snow plowing is something we have to do. When we get an abundance of snow, there’s no emergency reserve where we can go and say we can use this. We want to be least as possible and efficient as possible.”

Irondequoit is the second largest town in the county and they have a fleet of more than 80 vehicles.

With the bigger space, all of the vehicles and plow trucks now have a roof over them, which will allow the workers to not have to worry about batteries dying.

“Before half of our fleet were left outside overnight,”

“Our crews would come in at 4 in the morning, it’ll be snowing they turn the key and the engine wouldn’t turn on because they were freezing. These are big trucks so that’s the basic level of difference that you notice.”

According to Seeley, Irondequoit will work with the community and decide what they want to do with the old building behind the town hall.

The cost of the facility was roughly $17 million.