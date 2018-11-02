New proposal would expand number of armed officers on UR campus Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The University of Rochester could be expanding the number of armed officers it has on campus.

Right now, there are 42 peace officers that have been trained and equipped with guns. They are assigned to the medical center campus.

The proposal calls for one armed officer to patrol by car the River Campus, one on the Eastman School campus and one for U of R properties on the west side of the Genesee River.

The Public Safety Department is meeting with student groups about the issue and will have a report later this month.