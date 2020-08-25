New program offers legal help for tenants facing eviction

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new partnership between legal services in Monroe County will help housing courts that are preparing for an influx of cases. This comes as Governor Cuomo’s executive order extending the state’s moratorium on evictions and foreclosures is scheduled to end on September 20.

The ‘Right to Counsel’ program will offer tenants facing eviction in housing court free legal assistance and advocacy, with the hopes of avoiding homelessness and eviction.

Rochester city leaders are expecting a surge in eviction cases once legislation protecting tenants from eviction ends.

“We know that the assistance and leniency will come to an end and when it does, countless people in our community will need help staying in their homes, whether they are homeowners or renters,”said Corinda Crossdale, deputy county executive for health and human services.

According to city council members, 8,000 eviction cases were heard in city housing court last year — but only 10% of tenants have representation compared to 90% of landlords.

Addressing the inequalities in housing courts for tenants is something tenant’s union leaders have been working to address.

“Tenants were forced to go to court alone without any legal representation. So I’m hopeful that this new change will help tenants keep their housing and also understand that language in the court room,” said Barabara Rivera, with the city wide tenants union.

The partnership is between three legal service organizations in the county: the Legal Aid Society of Rochester, Volunteer Legal Services Project of Monroe County, and Legal Assistance of Western New York.

It is funded in part by a $460,000 city grant with three main goals — assuring every tenant has opportunity to talk with an attorney, providing opportunities for alternative dispute resolution practices, and to bring together various housing services.

“Having counsel can assist in resolving the issues, and bringing the matter to a compromise. Which in these instances might allow a person to stay in their home where they otherwise might,” said Hon. Craig J. Doran (New York State Supreme Court).

“Without assistance navigating complex court rules, process, settlement discussion, tenants bare the risk of life changing trauma and disruption, and we hope to break the pattern of unequal representation between tenants and landlords,” said Jackie Ortiz, Rochester City Council.

There will also be a Special COVID Intervention element as part of the program, those details are being finalized ahead of the expected end of the rent moratorium in September.

To apply for legal service through the Volunteer Legal Service Project visits their website here or call 585.232.3051.