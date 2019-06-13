New product recalls by Hayward Industries and Mares

Hayward Industries, home to residential and commercial pool products, as well as Mares, a manufacturer of scuba diving gear, have recently recalled products.

Hayward had to recall vent kits installed on gas pool heaters, the issue being that they are not the correct size and can allow leaks of carbon monoxide. More information on this recall can be found here for reference.

Mares recalled their XR buoyancy compensation vests because the deflation button has been known to come unscrewed and lose buoyancy, posing a drowning hazard. More information on this recall can be found here for reference.