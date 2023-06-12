ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— A new Rochester preschool opened Monday, with a ribbon cutting to mark the occasion.

The new preschool, Discovery Academy of Science & Art (DASA) Preschool, opened its doors and is accepting students for the upcoming school year.

This preschool was formerly the Rochester Museum & Science Center Preschool which closed earlier this year and is now fully independent, operating with an inquiry-based program.

Carey Sission, CEO and head of DASA Preschool says “We are a STEAM-based preschool— we value play and discovery for our students.”

Through active play and with a hands-on STEAM and museum-based approach, the preschool encourages children to gain new information while developing a healthy perception of self and community.

“Starting with a solid preschool foundation and having students come into school, love their experiences, learn about the world around them through their classroom experience as well as utilizing the resources we have around us… we’ll take trips over to RMSC and the Memorial Art Gallery,” Sission adds.

The DASA Preschool will be in the same building as the Lutheran Church at 597 East Avenue.

To apply to the school, visit dasapreschool.org.