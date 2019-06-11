New partnership between city and WXXI to highlight positive aspects of Rochester

The City of Rochester has announced a new social media partnership with WXXI that will highlight the positive aspects of the city.

“What’s Good Rochester” is a community content driven social media platform. The program uses content from city residents like video and photo essays. The content will be shared on City 12 TV, which is a government access channel, and WXXI TV, but it will be designed for social media. It’s something the mayor says will help reach a wider audience.

“Rochester has no shortage of fantastic stories or creative people who know how to capture them. Let’s face it, the way we tell stories has changed in our world of smartphones and youtube influencers. The city and WXXI are embracing that change,” said Mayor Lovely Warren.

The new platform replaces the long-standing CityWise television show.

