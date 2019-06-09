New park opens for children with disabilities

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Saturday was opening day for the Challenger Miracle Field in Webster on Ridge Road. The playground features adaptive recreational equipment and athletic fields to give children with developmental disabilities the ability to play freely and with other children.

The opening event had kid-friendly activities including a bounce house and face-painting.

The new concession building was also open.

Developers said the park will create a truly inclusive play space for the community.

The playground completes the third and final phase of the Miracle Field Project founded by Ron Kampff.