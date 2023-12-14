ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A newly proposed rule change would allow some people living outside Ontario County to work at the local Sheriff’s Office. Currently, there is a residency requirement for working in the sheriff’s office, meaning you have to live within the county to get the job.

The rule change would allow those living in adjacent counties to apply for jobs with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office. One of the primary goals is to address vacancies when they come up.

Ontario County Sheriff David Cirencione said in the interest of public safety, only 20% will be allowed to live outside of the county. That way, if an off-duty officer needs to be called in they’re close by. For that same reason, officers that would otherwise have take-home vehicles would, initially, have to leave them within the county. Since a take-home vehicle is a condition of employment, that would have to be worked out with the union so if an officer lives close enough they can still take their vehicle.



This proposal follows a similar change in the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office which took effect in May. News 8 spoke with Sheriff Cirencione about the proposed rule and how it would impact his office.