New Ontario County Sheriff sworn in

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Ontario County has a new sheriff as Sheriff Kevin Henderson was sworn in on Saturday in Canandaigua. This year marks his 35th year in the business.

Sheriff Henderson is grateful for all the support he's received.

"I am humbled with the turnout here, when I was elected the overwhelming responses that I received either via text or email or phones calls and they're continuing," he said.

Sheriff Henderson is a third generation law enforcement officer following his father and grandfather. His brother, Mark Henderson, who currently serves as Chief of Police in Brighton, said he is perfect the job.

"One of the things I've heard throughout the election and the campaign was how truly compassionate he was and his follow up and he will do that as sheriff. He will be there for his men and women and he will also be there when there are issues impacting and he'll follow up with them," the sheriff's brother said.

Sheriff Henderson plans on focusing on the opioid crisis, victimization of the elderly, and being a visible and accessible sheriff.

Sheriff Henderson replaced Sheriff Phil Povero who was with the Ontario County Sheriff's Office for 46 years.