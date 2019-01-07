ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - All New York state residents will need to upgrade their smoke detectors soon.

A new law says all detectors must be powered by 10-year, sealed and non-removable batteries or be hardwired to your house.

Real estate broker Brian Donovan said he thinks this will ensure safety and cut down on people pulling the batteries out of their smoke detectors for other uses.

Homeowners and landlords like Donovan will need to upgrade to the new model before selling or renting homes and apartments in New York state.

This law has already been a requirement for new homes for years, and Donovan said he's not surprised it made it's way to the resale of existing homes.

ACE Hardware is one of many stores that has already begun stocking up on the new detectors.

"It's more just an issue of keeping your home safe and this is definitely one of those requirements that's a good thing for everybody because at the end of the day it really will help save lives," said general manager Dennis McCarthy.

Just like all other safety alarms, these new smoke detectors should be tested once a year to make sure they're working properly. To test them, just press the button on the front.

Smoke detectors must be upgraded in all New York state homes by April 1.