ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There was a ribbon cutting Thursday for a new Meal Site coordinated through the Monroe County Office for the Aging.

The Prayer House Church of God By Faith, on Cumberland St. will serve as a host Meal Site starting on November 8.

The location will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday with lunch being served from 11:30 a.m. until noon.

Individuals coming to eat at the Meal Site must be at least 60 years of age and can attend with their spouse and/or disabled child that lives with them, regardless of their address.

Meal contributions start at $3.50. If the senior earns more than 185% of the Federal Poverty Rate, then the contribution is $7.50. The Prayer House says if the senior cannot afford payment, they will not be turned away. All guests under the age of 60 must pay $7.50 each.

The Monroe County Office for the Aging was the founder of programmed meals for senior citizens. Meal Sites are one of the programs they offer that provide food that meets one third of the Daily Required Intake for nutrients of a senior adult.