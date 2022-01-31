New York State legislation would protect identities of witnesses reporting homicides

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to crackdown on homicides in Rochester, one state senator is proposing new legislation that would protect the identity of any witnesses. Senator Jeremy Cooney drafted this bill and made the announcement at the corner of North and Herald St. where 14-year-old Julius Greer Jr. was killed at the beginning of January. Explaining this legislation is needed to encourage anyone who knows something to speak up for justice.

Still no arrests made, or people of interest announced in the killing of Julius Greer Jr. along with dozens of other homicides. Sen. Cooney is convinced in all these cases, someone knows who’s responsible, but won’t come forward out of fear of retaliation.



“Making that phone call to Mr. Greer was a difficult thing to do,” Sen. Cooney explained. “And any grieving parent would be difficult. I heard frustration in his voice because he believes there are individuals who do know.”

If passed, homicides would be added to the list of crimes where the prosecution can withhold the identity of any 9-1-1 caller, victim or witness until the case goes to trial with the suspect in custody.

“Witnesses identity will be protected during the criminal investigation process,” Sen. Cooney continued. “With this added level of protection for witnesses it is our goal to encourage those with information to feel confident when coming forward.”

In a statement the Rochester Police Department supported this kind of legislation, saying in part “Legislation Such as the Homicide Witness Protection Act is one of many steps needed. Victim and witness cooperation is crucial to arresting offenders as well as achieving successful prosecution.”

To guarantee a fair trial, defense attorneys still have a legal right to request disclosure through the courts if warranted.

“There’s a standard that would allow the defense attorneys to petition the court to get that information of the witness,” Sen. Cooney said. “Presented earlier then in a criminal trial situation but they’d have to show a very high standard to the judge.”

Out of the 81 homicides Rochester experienced in 2021, about 53% have been solved as of this week. A stat Senator Cooney believes would be higher if witnesses had more protection to remain anonymous. The bill is currently in committee as senator Cooney looks to get it passed onto the floor in a bipartisan manner. Then get it signed into law before the end of this session.