ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and a bipartisan group of Monroe County Legislators will announce legislation on Tuesday.

The legislation will create a Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee. The committee will help guide the county decision-making around climate mitigation, resilience and sustainability. The committee will also help assist in creative a Climate Action Plan for the county.

The announcement will take place at 3 p.m. at the Monroe County Crime Lab.