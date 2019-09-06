New NY law requires tackle-football programs to provide concussion info

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Tackle football programs all across the state will soon be required to provide concussion information to parents.

The change won’t go into effect until football season, but it will mean more awareness for everyone.

Doctors say the more information that is available, the better. The legislation was signed this week by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The governor’s office said the programs affected by this new law include any practice, game or other activity in which students participating in tackle football and is organized by a school, league or adult-run organization.

Under the law the informational packets must be available free of charge on the organization’s website.

The information will likely re-hash existing tips, like “when in doubt, take them out.”

This protocol is all about raising awareness.

“I think it’s important for everyone to understand is it takes the brain a period of time to heal. There is formation of scar tissue and the brain can even form new connections over time but that amount of time varies in every patient,” said neurologist Dr. Karen Odrzywolski.

The law goes into effect in just under 90 days.

Health experts say the new legislation will reduce the risk of injury to student-athletes by simply requiring parents and guardians to be informed.