New lawsuit filed on behalf of 2 pedestrians killed in Schoharie limo crash

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new lawsuit has been filed in the fatal Schoharie limo crash on behalf of the two men who were struck and killed in a nearby parking lot.

Of the 20 victims, 18 of them were in the limo. There were two pedestrians who were killed that day.

Their families say their lives could have been spared had the Apple Barrel Country Store made its customers better aware of the dangerous surroundings.

The most recent lawsuit surrounding the deadly Schoharie limo crash was filed on behalf of Brian Hough, 46, of Cayuga County, and his father-in-law James Schnurr, 70, of Ulster County.

According to the lawsuit, around five minutes to two on October 6, 2018, Hough and Schnurr were walking back to their parked vehicle at the Apple Barrel Country Store.

That’s when the limo, owned by Prestige and driven by Scott Liscinicca, blew through a stop sign at the intersection of Routes 30 and 30A.

The limo drove into the Apple Barrel parking lot, crashed into their parked vehicle, then struck and killed the two men.

Hough’s wife Jaclyn was just feet away witnessing the horror. Jaclyn was made a widow along with her mother Joan. The two are now filing a lawsuit on behalf of their late husbands.

Prosecutors say Apple Barrel should have put up barriers or at least signs warning customers of the dangers and risks at that intersection.

The suit goes on to say that Apple Barrel should have known better as there were similar car crashes in the spot caused by vehicles passing through a stop sign in 2012 and 2014.

Prosecutors say Apple Barrel should have blocked off that particular section of the parking lot where cars had previously plowed through to prevent patrons from parking there and perhaps the two men may still be here today.