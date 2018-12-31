New laws going into effect in New York with the New Year

2019 is just days away and some new laws will take effect in the new year in New York State.

Here’s a countdown of some the changes you can expect.

5 – Starting Monday, December 31st, minimum wage employees will make $11.10 an hour. That’s up from $10.40. While some small businesses owners say customers may pay the price, advocates say it will give more workers a living wage. Minimum wage will eventually go up to $15 an hour statewide.

4 – Volunteer firefighters diagnosed with cancer will get disability benefits. Only firefighters with certain cancers who are diagnosed after January 1st are eligible.

3 – Now the State Department of Health will review the safety of ultraviolet nail dryers, which are often used for gel manicures and pedicures. They’ll research if there’s a correlation between those dryers and skin cancer.

2 – Now changing tables are required in public women and men’s restrooms. Businesses must have them in new or renovated restrooms.

1 – People will get longer paid family leave, as it’ s increasing to 10 weeks. Now eligible employees will be able to take that time off to bond with a new child, care for a sick family member, or help loved ones when a relative is deployed on active military service. A person can take that time off at any point during the first 12 months of a child’s birth, adoption or foster care placement. The number of weeks employees can take off will continue to rise through 2021 — by then people will be able to take 12 weeks of paid family leave.



Going into 2019, a major topic will be legalizing recreational marijuana. Majority leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes has said that she believes something will be passed during the next legislative session. The State Legislature meets again January 9th.