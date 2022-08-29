ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new bill in New York, now signed by the Governor, is requiring more transparency from school districts when it comes to students with disabilities. It mandates a ‘same-day’ notification for parents or guardians when certain behavioral interventions are used.

Each school district in New York is now required to come up with a plan and policy to notify parents the same-day if there is a need for some kind of behavioral intervention; this could be a restraint or seclusion room, for example. Those modifications would have been pre-determined with the parent or caregiver and the school as part of the student’s Individual Education Program (IEP).

Bill sponsor, Senator Pete Harckham, offers some insight into the significance of this new law, stating it aims to give a voice and promote independence for students with disabilities.

“The reason it’s so important is this is a population that can’t go home, necessarily, and tell their parents what happened in school. And too often, what we’ve heard is parents are not notified the same-day and often times it takes up to a week, or they’re not notified at all and when they do find out it’s kind of 3rd party, on the low,” Senator Harckham explains.

The Senator also mentioned that out of fairness to the school districts, there are times when parents are unable to be reached. In this case, a principal would now need to let the Special Education committee know, in writing, what attempts were made for the record.

Another education bill passed and signed into law this year is pandemic-driven. Students with IEPs who age out’ (those who turned 21 during the 2021-22 school year) are able to now continue to receive educational services until the age of 23, or their coursework is completed, whichever comes first.