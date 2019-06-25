New law for slow-moving vehicles to start Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- The New York State DMV announced a new law impacting drivers of slow-moving vehicles will take effect on June 26.

This new law states that slow-moving vehicles such as farm and construction vehicles must display a speed identification symbol with the top speed indicated and the ‘slow moving triangle’.

Drivers must also have documentation that indicates the maximum speed the vehicle was designed for.

As the warmer months are here the DOT also reminds motorists that it is illegal to pass slow-moving vehicles in a no-passing zone.

When approaching a slow-moving vehicle, driver are encouraged to slow down immediately, increase following distance to create a safety cushion, and to be alert to upcoming or unexpected turns.