LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Sheriff’s Association has launched a program that they say will allow sheriffs and deputies to come forward whenever they need help with mental health and wellness.

Through grant money, sheriffs and deputies can use AT&T FirstNet. Its a website and online resource portal, where they can easily choose from a multitude of professional services.

Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty, also president of the association, says their mission is to expand the mental health and wellness resources for members. Especially, he says, for those suffering from post-traumatic stress. With the new initiative, various leaders in sheriffs’ offices can receive training on mental health awareness: how to recognize trauma, types of trauma and other stressors members might be experiencing.

“It is the sheriffs themselves, coming forward and saying; ‘Listen it’s time to change the culture, it’s time to change the stigma,'” Dougherty said. “Making sure they understand that so when they do come forwrad they’re not judged, instead they’re supported.”

He says for a long time, the law enforcement community has strayed from the topic of mental health. These services are, in a way, retraining officer, and teaching them it’s “okay” to ask for help.

“There’s a lot of cops that feel, ‘I’ll lose my badge, my gun, I gotta support my family, I got to be strong I gotta be silent,” said Dougherty. “But when you’re off duty, our cops need the ability to decompress.”

These officer wellness issues are top of mind for Dougherty. July 21, when Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz — a 29-year veteran with the Rochester Police Department — was shot and killed, alongside his partner, Sino Seng, who was also shot but is recovering.

“I did not know either of those two officers personally, but I feel that personally,” said Dougherty.

He says the effects of this can be unimaginable, and that’s why moving forward, he wants to find ways to heal the law enforcement community — across many other agencies — and provide the tools they need for any situation.

Cops from all across the state are going to tap into it, dispatchers in 911 centers, able to tap into it, corrections officers,” Doughtery said.