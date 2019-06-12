New IJC members call for big change

The incoming International Joint Commission chairwoman, Jane Corwin , and her two fellow incoming IJC members are calling for a meeting to propose the suspension of the group’s current plan that manages Lake Ontario’s water level, according to Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich .

Reilich said on Facebook Tuesday night that he confirmed with Congressman Chris Collins that Corwin will seek to suspend Plan 2014 and revert back to the plan that existed before that plan.

This comes amid the current flooding along the southern shoreline and after the flooding of 2017.

Reilich and others have blamed Plan 2014, which sought higher lake levels at times to revitalize wetlands, for the recent flooding damage, but the IJC had maintained it has been the result of weather conditions, not Plan 2014.