New House Sergeant at Arms from Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The new Sergeant at Arms of the U.S. House of Representatives is Timothy Blodgett, a Rochester native.
Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy tweeted out a congratulations to Blodgett, his cousin. According to Duffy, Blodgett “hails from Rochester’s 10th Ward. He is a great public servant and makes us all proud.”
The Sergeant at Arms is an officer of the House with law enforcement, protocol, and administrative responsibilities. The Sergeant at Arms is elected at the beginning of each Congress by the membership of the House.
Former Sgt. at Arms Paul Irving resigned in the wake of last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.