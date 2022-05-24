ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seniors are getting the opportunity to pick up a new instrument, and for some it’s their first time.

Eastman School of Music is bringing together people who may have always wanted to learn how to play music, but maybe never had the chance.

They are called the New Horizons band and the program has been around since 1991.

There is no minimum or maximum age requirement or skill level. Co-Director Tom Indiano says people just picking up an instrument join the “Green group” and then progress from there.

“It’s never too late to start an instrument,” Indiano said. “There’s folks in this group that started just 3-4 years ago and have gone through the process of the green band to the concert band to the symphonic band.”

The New Horizons band has a concert Tuesday night. In addition to the songs they learned, they will also be playing the Ukrainian national anthem. This will be the band’s first spring concert in two years.