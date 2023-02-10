ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester based program is getting $600,000 with the goal of giving city youth a direct path to a variety of careers.

The Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program —or M.A.P.P.— provides hands-on training to help children land jobs in building and construction fields, especially to those in historically disadvantaged areas. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand traveled to Rochester Friday to make the announcement.

The program’s executive director says he’s thankful for the support the program has received.

“The Rochester building trades have been very supportive in our efforts of getting people into career paths,” M.A.P.P. Executive Director Kereem Berry said. “That’s my mission, and to help my people get out of this vicious cycle of poverty.”

The funding is part of more than $250 million coming to similar local projects across the Rochester-Finger Lakes region.