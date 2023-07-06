“Salt of the Earth, Light of the World” depicts Frederick DOuglass shaking hands with Abraham Lincoln (News 8 WROC/Eric Schedlbauer)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new monument depicting Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln. monument was unveiled along the Genesee Riverway Trail Thursday morning.

“Salt of the Earth, Light of the World,” which was unveiled by city and state leaders, depicts the meeting Douglass and Lincoln had in Washington DC on August 19, 1864. Douglass is positioned to the North to welcome people from the South.

“We would never be the country we are today without both of these men,” said Mayor Evans. “Our daily work at City Hall also relies on collaboration and on people willing to come together to create a city of hope for every resident. I know this monument will continue to inspire and engage residents and visitors today and for future generations.”

According to the city, the monument was created by local artist Olivia Kim, who was also known for creating the bronze Frederick Douglass monument that stands at the Frederick Douglass — Greater Rochester International Airport.

Kim named the monument in reference to Matthew 5:13-16 “Salt of the Earth” and “Light of the World.” The name also has a correlation with Douglass’s newspaper “The North Star.”

The monument will be located at the North Star Commons alongside the Genesee Riverway Trail.