New firefighters could help put an end to dynamic staffing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thirty-three recruits graduated from the fire academy Thursday night, and the city says they will decrease the need for dynamic staffing.

The men and woman took the oath of office before participating in a pinning ceremony to become official Rochester firefighters.

Many said serving the city is an honor — 29 graduates will join the city’s fire department, the rest going into urban areas.

“It’s truly honorable, it’s a great experience. It’s been a long 7 months, it took a lot of work and I’m very happy,” said Zachary Imm, part of the 2019 graduating class.

“Just to be able to serve the community and help and give back and the commodity, the family that comes with that job and a job to be proud of.,” said Jedidiah Nelson, part of the 2019 graduating class.

Cheers rang out from the crowd as each recruit received their official pin and congratulations from department staff.

The new class comes during dynamic staffing throughout the city. Staffing issues is one of the reasons the practice was put into place and city representatives said the new firefighters will help decrease the problem.

“The biggest factor is how many call-ins we have for the shift and that is somewhat exacerbated when you have open slots and when you have people out on long term illness ect.. So this will help greatly,” said James Smith, Rochester deputy mayor.

On average, 1 and a half firefighters retire from the department every month, according to city officials. That plus sickness and resignations have led to vacancies.

Even with the new class, the department will not be at full staff, but the city says they are planning on bringing in more firefighters next year.

“In the city’s current budget, we have budgeted for another 34. So we’ll do this again, later, a year from now, and we’re excited about that as well. So we really are investing in our future,” said Smith.

The firefighters at Thursday’s graduation will have a 4-month probationary period before finding a permanent home.