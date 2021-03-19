New details released on 6 month anniversary of Pennsylvania Ave. mass shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been exactly six months since one of Rochester’s worst mass shootings in the city’s history.

Jaquayla Young and Jarvis Alexander, both 19 years old, were killed in the early hours of September 19th, and 14 more were shot and injured on Pennsylvania Avenue. In addition to 16 people that were shot, two others suffered injuries as a result of being trampled.

Friday, Rochester police released an update in the investigation. So far no arrests have been made, despite a $10,000 reward from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for information which would lead to an arrest.

Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino said Friday that 15 guns were used and 60 rounds were fired.

A new photo of the scene was released to media Friday:

Rochester Police Department photo

One of the victims, Jaquala Young, will be honored Friday night as East High School — where she graduated from — plays its first football game of the spring season against Greece Athena.

East High officials say kids will wear a patch with her initials.