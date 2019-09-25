ROC the Riverway focus shifts to Blue Cross Arena, bridge upgrades

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — City officials have revealed new details regarding the ROC the Riverway project in downtown Rochester.

The project currently calls for more than two dozen transformation efforts along the Genesee River.

Meeting attendees got to see the progress being made at the Blue Cross Arena, along with the Charles Carroll and Sister Cities Bridge renovations.

The city says the projects will bring back the value of the riverfront.

Norman Jones, the city’s Commissioner of Environmental Services, said the city is returning to its roots.

“Rochester’s beginning was based on the river, and for years we have kind of moved away from that,” reflected Jones. “And now we are really positioning ourselves to take advantage of the river, and use that as a drive to spur commerce to economic development, and to really enhance the actual liveliness of our downtown.”

ROC the Riverway is funded in part by a $50 dollar state grant.