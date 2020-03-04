New CVA lawsuits against priest, churches

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An official order signed by a federal judge on Tuesday said victims of alleged sexual abuse must file their claims against the Catholic Diocese of Rochester before August 13.

Now, the diocese is facing two lawsuits. The claim states that supervisors at the Diocese of Rochester knew Father Joseph Larabee was having inappropriate contact with young boys.

“From 1980 to 1990 he was assigned to four churches,” Attorney Mitchell Garabedian said “Which is a sign that he was a problem and that they church supervisors knew he was a problem.”

Back in September, the Catholic Diocese filed for bankruptcy that put on hold any legal claims.