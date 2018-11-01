New center aims to end hate Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - The William and Mildred Levine Foundation granted one million dollars to the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester to launch a new center. The Levine Center to End Hate hopes to put an end to bias in the community, and implement active solutions. This focus is wide-ranging and goes well beyond the federation or the Jewish faith.

Todd Levine, president of the new program, said, "What we're doing contains Jewish values, but this is meant to address hatred among all different groups. As I said, it's racism, it's sexism, it's sexual orientation, it's disabilities, anywhere we find hate is really what we're going after."

But what actual methods do Levine and the Jewish Federation plan to employ to eradicate bias? According the Jewish Federation CEO Meredith Dragon, there are plans in place, but it's a work in progress. Dragon said, "We've put together a steering committee that is tasked with doing exactly that. Whether it comes from an opportunity to bring diverse communities together to get to understand each other around dialogue, speakers; bringing in outside organizations that work (combating) the field of hate."

Dragon added she is hoping all people in the greater Rochester area galvanize around the ideas of the Levine Center to End Hate and ultimately build a stronger community.

Todd Levine's grandparents, who founded the Levine Foundation, are no strangers to the Rochester area. For years, they helped support the Golisano Children's Hospital, Camp Good Days & Special times, Autism Up, among others.