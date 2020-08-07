New Canandaigua 125-room hotel opens next Friday

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — With this beautiful summer weather-wise, a new hotel in Canandaigua is giving people an opportunity to relax by the water, called The Lake House.

The Sands family, who helped develop the hotel, held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday. It will officially open it’s doors next Friday.

It has 125 rooms, a timber frame event barn, as well as other amenities. Developers tell us they are eager to finally make this dream a reality.

“We want to honor our history and our past. This is a special place on Canandaigua Lake with a special history,” said Bill Caleo, one of the hotel’s developers. “We want people in our community, and abroad, and from all over, to come here and to feel relaxed, to feel happy, to feel reflective, and to feel blissful.”

The hotel has already opened an outdoor bar and restaurant along the lake, called “The Sand Bar.”