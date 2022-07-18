ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seneca Park Zoo is offering visitors a new place to stop for a bite to eat.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello was among the group of officials this afternoon to celebrate the opening of the Trailside Café at the zoo.

“The Trailside Café will feature locally sourced food from grab and go items to hot dogs, hamburgers and soft serve ice-cream,” Bello said. “This restaurant is gonna please every member of the family.”

Bello also said on sweltering summer days, this new indoor restaurant will be a perfect way to get away from the heat and go enjoy good food.