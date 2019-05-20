New body camera footage shown in Sippel trial

On Monday two more witnesses testified in the Michael Sippel trial. Prosecutors say Sippel beat up Christopher Pate last year after mistaking him for a wanted man.

Stenographer Briana Reynolds, who took Sippel’s grand jury testimony last October, testified first. Reynolds read a portion of that testimony which said Sippel hit Christopher Pate in the back of the head and injured his own hand in the process. Sippel’s attorney says this showed a lot.

“One of the reasons officers don’t like to use force is because there’s the potential for them to get hurt as well and…the part of the head officer Sippel hit was the back of Mr. Pate’s head which says he didn’t cause the physical injury,” Clark Zimmermann said.

Rochester police sergeant Gregory Bello testified next and during his testimony, we saw two new portions of body cam footage. A voice can be heard saying “I blasted my hand on his head” and “Look how swollen my hand is.” Bello said it was Sippel’s voice.

Bello also said officers are taught to be on alert for weapons if someone is reaching for their waistband.

Last week, Sippel’s partner, officer Spenser McAvoy, testified Pate was reaching for his waistband during the encounter. Bello said this act could be a potential danger to officers.

“Officers are allowed to use force with someone who’s not complying. There comes a point where asking someone to do something politely doesn’t work so you have to increase your level of force,” Zimmermann said.

The prosecution rested after Bello’s testimony and the defense asked for the case to be thrown out due to what he said was a lack of evidence from the prosecution. The judge denied the motion and the court will resume Tuesday morning at 11 with the defense calling its first witnesses.

