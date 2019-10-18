New bail laws could mean some suspects go free by end of year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New laws taking effect on January 1 could mean certain suspects will be set free without having to pay cash bail. Supporters say these are for mostly non-violent crimes, will help remedy the problem of overcrowding in jails, and deliver constitutional rights.

“The system that currently exists results in people being detained, unable to post bail,” says attorney Mark Foti. He says individuals should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. Adding that holding people with no conviction, at a high bail limit they can’t post is unconstitutional.



“With criminal justice reform it was very important that we do move forward,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley.

Yet she says with bail reform, it’s concerning.

“For non-qualifying offenses, there will be a presumption of releases on their own recognizance,” says Doorley. She adds for an example, a person who commits a home burglary with no weapon, will now be released until trial, regardless of their prior criminal record. It changes criteria in place.

“There isn’t a component for ‘dangerousness’ that a court can look at,” she says.

Doorley adds 200 to 300 people could be released from county jails by year’s end.

However, local defense attorney Mark Foti says they will likely not be violent offenders. He says to keep in mind that those who can’t pay bail aren’t yet convicted. “The release of these individuals is something that really supports the fairness of our system,” he says.

Below is a list of offenses that will not qualify for bail from The District Attorneys Association of the State of New York: