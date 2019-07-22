New ARC respite program for adults with developmental disabilities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A brand new program is up and running in Rochester for people with developmental disabilities. The ARC of Monroe unveiled the program on Monday.

It’s called Encore and it’s designed for adults, age 21 and older, who live at home with their parents or guardians and are in need of activities after their day programming ends.

Arc of Monroe says its a big help for parents and caregivers who may be juggling a lot of responsibilities.

“We’re trying to help parents and caregivers, maybe give them a little extra time, getting home to again prepare themselves and not have to rush leave what they have to do on normal days as far as their work goes,” says Senior Director of Programs & services Nate Zelesnikar.

Transportation to and from the program is provided. You can learn more about it by heading to the ARC of Monroe website.