New airport accomodations for travellers who are visually impaired

The Greater Rochester International Airport is becoming more accessible for travelers who are visually impaired.

They’re using artificial technology; an app called Aira. It uses a live agent that’ll guide the blind or people with limited vision. All you have to do is download the app and its free to use at the airport.

Officials say the live agent both hears and sees either through smart glasses or your smartphone. They describe a person’s surroundings to help them navigate through the airport more efficiently. Airport officials say they hope this new partnership gives people who are visually impaired more independence.

Nina Dout of Brighton used the technology for the first time at the airport. She says she was wowed by using it.

“Like if something was in front of me, he would tell me to slide to left or right, if there was something in the way. It felt very good,” said Dout.

She also said that having this technology will change her view from going to bigger places.

The rollout of this new technology here at the airport is timely because the American Council of the Blind Conference and Convention will be held in Rochester in July.

Aira says each of its live agents are highly trained and vetted. They go through extensive interactions with the blind community to learn about their wants and needs.