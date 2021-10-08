‘Never Forgotten’: Rochester Police to honor fallen Monroe County deputies in 400 mile bicycle tour to capital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four members of Rochester Police will travel to Washington D.C. with bicycles in an effort to pay tribute to the 11 fallen deputies who have served Monroe County that died on duty.

‘We Ride For Those Who Died’ is part of this year’s Police Unity Tour, a national ceremony that honors enforcement officers who died during service. The bicycle ride will begin in Rochester on Saturday and end at the National Law Enforcement Memorial located near the country’s capital.

Each bicyclist will wear memorial bracelets during the ride to honor the memory of every single officer who lost his or her life since Monroe County Sheriff’s Office founding, exactly 200 years ago.

“It is important that the names of the fallen, especially those who served the County of Monroe, are never forgotten,” Monroe County Sheriff Todd K. Baxter said. “We will always remember the sacrifices of our 11 members and the vow these public servants lived out, to serve and protect our community.”

The Rochester Police members who will ride to Washington, D.C. :

Rochester Police Department Retired Capt. Lynde Johnston

Rochester Police Department Retired Lt. Cheryl Fridley

Rochester Police Department Officer Adam Johnston

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Retired Deputy Liz Gudonis

‘We Ride For Those Who Died’ will take place in memory of these 11 MSCO deputies:

Deputy Sheriff Simon J. Bermingham | 01/10/12

Special Deputy C. Fred Sova | 09/08/31

Special Deputy Joseph G. Munz | 02/26/32

Deputy Sheriff William Marshall | 04/03/46

Deputy Sheriff James I. Conheady | 03/25/47

Deputy Sheriff John Pullano | 05/16/57

Undersheriff George A. Conway | 08/13/65

Deputy Sheriff Francis E. Dombrowski | 02/06/70

Sergeant Robert M. Skelton, Jr. | 06/23/72

Sergeant Peter J. Rotolo | 09/20/74

Corporal Catherine M. Crawford | 03/05/95

A total of $30 million has been donated through the Police Unity Tour ever since its inception in 1997.

This year’s ride was originally scheduled to take place in May, but was postponed until October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.