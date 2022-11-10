ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nerdvana, part of the Neighborhood of Play project in Rochester, which is centered around The Strong Museum of Play, opened Wednesday. It’s located at 50 Adventure Place, which is behind The Strong.

It’s a restaurant that serves craft cocktails, which also gives adults the chance to play video games and board games at the restaurant.

One of the restaurant owners is Kristy Pitchford. She worked at Gearbox, a game developer who created the highly popular and successful video game franchise, “Borderlands.” She was a game writer and worked in casting she ventured into the restaurant business.

“I wanted to create something — with the help of a team — that celebrates video games, and gives adults a place to come,” she said. “The food is upscale, the cocktails are craft, the kitchen is scratch, and you get to play video games..”

This is their second location, the first is in Frisco, Texas. It is in the same building as Gearbox.