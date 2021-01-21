Neighbors who witnessed fatal helicopter crash: ‘It breaks my heart’

MENDON, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people were killed when a military helicopter crashed in Mendon on Wednesday evening.

According to the New York Army National Guard, the UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter was on a routine training mission when it crashed in a farmer’s field along West Bloomfield Road near Cheese Factory Road.

Neighbors who live in the area say they are used to hearing helicopters flying above, but in this instance, they knew it sounded different.

WATCH | Procession for soldiers killed in Mendon military helicopter crash

Ruth Anne Downs lives nearby and witnessed the crash. “It could’ve hit the house anybody’s house. It was very scary because you saw all of it happening but didn’t know what was happening.”

Downs said she saw the helicopter at an unnatural angle and then the moment of the crash, she saw flames. Not long after she called 911 to report what happened. Neighbors said they are grateful the pilot was able to set the helicopter down in the field avoiding the many houses in the area.

We just spoke to Traci who lives right by where the crash happened in Mendon last night. Says it’s normal for helicopters to fly over periodically, but this one was low, sounded wrong and describes it as being at an odd angle. ⁦@News_8⁩ ⁦@NG_NewGuy⁩ pic.twitter.com/IxcVHSKDHj — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) January 21, 2021

Traci Walker also lives near the site and said her house shook at the moment of the crash. “It breaks my heart. We basically heard the moment, and it breaks my heart. It was hard this morning to hear that.”

Officials have been on scene all night and into Thursday working the scene.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.