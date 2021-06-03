Neighbors relieved after arrest made in horrific Irondequoit death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Neighbors on Culver road are thankful to police after a man was taken into custody in connection to the gruesome death of his girlfriend.

40-year-old Seth Larson has been taken into custody after his girlfriend, Lisa Shuler, was found dismembered at their home last week. Additional remains of Shuler’s were found in Durand Lake.

Larson was found in West Virginia, and had been reportedly had been staying in a hotel in Lewis County for a few days. Larson is charged with murder in the 2nd degree, concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence. Larson has been taken into custody and is now awaiting extradition to New York.

The news of Larson’s arrest comes as a relief to Shuler’s neighbors.

“I feel so much better, you know I’m new to this area so to have that so close to home, it’s just like, what’s happening,” said Sara Worley, a neighbor.

Sara Worley, just bought a house down the street from where Lisa Shuler’s body was found. Worley, along with others like Bryon Nugent, are feeling a sense of security now that an arrest has been made in Shuler’s death.

“Since it happened in the neighborhood where my sister niece and nephew live, it’s just kind of scary,” said Byron Nugent, family lives on street. “It gives me piece of mind that people who do things like that do get caught.”

Shuler was a student at Rochester Regional Health’s nursing school. The distributing details of Shuler’s death have shocked those who knew her. On Thursday friends gathered for a bubble release in her memory.

“She was very compassionate. When she wanted something, she would get it done. She was friendly, she loved everybody, she was there for everybody she was just an amazing person,” said Kayleigh Storms, CNA nursing student.

Officials with the district attorney office say this investigation is not over yet, but they have been able to close some important gaps.

“We are going to continue to work on it, to look for additional pieces of evidence, so it will be something that is worked on in the next few days, the next few weeks,” said Sandra Doorley, Monroe County District Attorney.

An initial cause of death has not been determined-But officials are confident this is a homicide.

