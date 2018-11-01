Neighbors react to Penfield homicide

PENFIELD, NY (WROC-TV) - Some who knew Arnold Ford Jr. and his wife are in disbelief tonight.

"You'd often just see them walking together and holding hands and seem very happy," said neighbor Susan Keith.

Keith lives in Penfield near the home where the Ford's lived. She worked as their travel agent, recently helping them plan a trip to Mexico.

On Wednesday, she was trying to grasp what could've happened in their relationship.

"I just couldn't believe it because I knew them and they were the nicest people in the world," said Keith.

One neighbor told News 8 that the Ford's were good neighbors who kept to themselves. They were sometimes seen taking walks together.

Meanwhile, we're told Arnold Ford often helped his mother at her home in Riga.

"He came over once and a while to visit. Couple of times I was over there, he was helping her rake leaves or clean up the yard or something like that. Didn't know a whole lot about him. He would thank me for helping his mother he would always drive by and beep and wave," said Larry Batz.

"I've never in all the years that I've known them, I've never known any kind of problems ever to crop up," said Keith.

But Arnold Ford's employer was concerned enough on Wednesday to call 911 when he hadn't shown up for work.

That's what set the investigation into motion. The cause is not yet known.

Investigators say they were able to track Arnold Ford on Wednesday morning using license plate technology.

They say he got off the interstate, parked inside a tow lot just outside of Erie, Pennsylvania and shot and killed himself.

Deputies have not yet released the name of Ford's wife. His mother, Florence Ford is in guarded condition tonight at Strong Memorial Hospital.



