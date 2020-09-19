Neighbors react to 16 shot on Pennsylvania Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The City of Rochester is still reeling after a mass shooting took place on Saturday shortly after midnight. The shooting claimed the lives of two people and injured 14 people. Nearby neighbors questioned their safety and wondered why this happened so close to home.

After this mass shooting, some of the worst violence Rochester has ever seen, safety is on the minds of many this evening, and what tomorrow holds.

“I said, ‘She’s shot. She’s shot,'” Deborah Carter said.

It was a call to action for Carter as the chaos began just a block down from her Pennsylvania Avenue home. Carter helped a shooting victim to safety.

“I put myself in harm’s way,” Carter said. “I could’ve gotten shot in the back or anything, I didn’t even think about it. I said ‘Get in. Get in here.'”

Carter helped the victim into her home and waited for first responders to arrive.

“That’s somebody’s daughter,” Carter said. “I would have wanted someone to do the same thing for me.”

The chaos caused many throughout the area to rush to safety. About 100 yards away, Ruth Alverio and her husband Kenneth Hyson brought family members inside. Last night raised questions about whether to move out of the area entirely.

“It shouldn’t be happening,” Alverio said. “It shouldn’t be happening at all. It’s scary. It’s as scary as it can get.”

“There’s, like, no control. What do we do? What if it’s one of us next?”

Steps away on Fourth Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, a moment of afternoon prayer was held, with several dozen people who gathered on the street corner, reflecting and singing.

A city in mourning pleading for peace in the wake of one of the most violent moments in Rochester’s history.