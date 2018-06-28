Rochester, N.Y (WROC_TV)TIM SCHLEYER LIV - When Tim Schleyer woke up Tuesday morning, he knew something wasn't right.

" I said [to my wife], go grab the phone. I think we got a break in."

Schleyer, who lives on Hoover Drive in Greece, said things were missing in his garage.

He quickly checked his home surveillance video and realized four people that morning had been in his driveway.

Schleyer said he called Greece Police and filed a report, but quickly realized, other neighbors were in the same boat.

Dozens of neighbors told News 8, the same thing had happened to them.

"My glove box had been emptied out, along with the counsel," Mary Weidert said.

"All they did was take change and money out of my son's car,"Brenda Stafford said.

Stafford said she found her purse that morning scattered across a neighbor's front yard.

Homeowner Laurie Marowski told News 8, thieves got away with much more than spare change, in her case.

"I went to leave my house at about 5:15 a.m yesterday to proceed to work and my vehicle was missing."

When we asked Greece Police to verify, they told they only have two reports on file about neighborhood break in's that morning, but said that could be because some people didn't file reports.



Weidert said that was the case for her. She didn't file because while her car was rifled through, nothing was taken.

"We thought someone who actually had property stolen from them would be more important than our little reports."