ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — We have new details from neighbors and police on the four-year-old who was fatally struck by a car yesterday on Columbia Ave.

Those who live on that stretch where the crash happened are calling for better traffic control to be put up and for drivers to slow down in the community. Alex Love is LIVE with their reaction and updates from Police.

Many in the community are still mourning. This occurred two homes passed the Florence St. intersection behind me. Rochester Police said in an update the driver remained at the scene and is fully cooperating. No charges have been filed against them.

So far authorities have ruled this a tragic accident. But those who live on this stretch of Columbia Ave. are still heartbroken, it ended with a four-year-old losing his life.

“I ask for prayer that’s what I’m asking for to the family to heal and the person that hit that little boy,” Juanita Best, who lives on Columbia Ave.,” said.

“Their life didn’t even begin yet and it’s so horrible for it to be taken,” Denice Taylor added while walking down the block. “Especially in that way and you could tell everyone was impacted by this because the street was quiet.”

Up and down all of Columbia Ave between the Jefferson and Genesee intersection there isn’t a single speed limit sign and only one of its three side streets have stop signs. Neighbors hope this tragedy is a wake-up call for better traffic control in the area.

“They should put some speed bumps out because really this is a side street,” Taylor told us. “And nobody takes their time to go through as Kids play out here.”

“They need to put more speed signs here,” Best added. “Or maybe they even might need to put a stop sign because when people come out of Edgewood to Columbia sometimes, they act like they’re not going to stop.”

With the weather getting warmer, drivers need to start expecting more kids to be outside playing and be on alert through neighborhoods.

“I hope they learn to slow down and realize this is a residential neighborhood,” Best argued. “And there’s many kids living on Columbia and all around here.”

We learned on two separate occasions last year that residents requested speed humps be placed on Columbia Ave, but the Federal Highway Administration classifies it as a “major collector” and the excessive speeding tests by the County did not catch the minimum number of violators. So, the requests were denied.

Below are three things from the City Engineer on applying for better traffic control on your street:

1) County process for reviews after fatalities: After every fatal traffic accident on a City street or County road, Monroe County performs a ‘fatal accident review’ where the potential factors of the crash (e.g., site conditions, condition of traffic control devices, etc.) are evaluated. They note in general that it would not be appropriate to draw conclusions about this specific incident until the full review of the cause(s) and factors are completed.

2) Recent history of speed hump requests for this general location : Per the attached letters speed humps were requested and denied due to:

a. Columbia Avenue is classified by the Federal Highway Administration as a ‘Major Collector’

b. Speed studies were performed for the requested location and the results did not meet the criteria for having at least 40% of vehicles traveling over the speed limit

3) General process for Speed hump requests:

a. The process for obtaining speed humps, and the criteria utilized for those evaluations, can be found in more detail here: www.cityofrochester.gov/speedhumps. The instructions as noted on the website are summarized below:

Letter of Request

The first step in the speed hump process is to submit a letter, co-signed by a neighbor, requesting speed humps on the specific street. The letter of request should be sent to:

Holly E. Barrett, P.E. City Engineer

City of Rochester

City Hall, 30 Church Street, Room 300B

Rochester, NY 14614

The following multi-step speed hump procedure is used to review speed hump requests throughout the City of Rochester:

Letter of request In-house evaluation of street functional classification and geometric features; Traffic study (collection and evaluation of traffic volume and speed data); Consideration of other factors; and, Receipt and verification of a 75% petition.

After receipt of a letter, City and Monroe County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) engineering staff will conduct an assessment to see if the street is eligible for speed humps. Eligibility criteria can be found on the webpage linked above. If the street is eligible for further review, a traffic study will be conducted by MCDOT. The results of that study will determine whether or not speed humps are recommended. If humps are recommended, the applicant will then need to submit a petition in support of speed humps from a minimum of 75% of the residents on the street.

Rochester Police have not released the identity of the driver involved because no charges have been filed against them. And want to emphasize the investigation is still ongoing.