Neighborhood peace walk in Little Italy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Little Italy Association held a peace walk on Lyell Avenue on Tuesday.

It was put together after a fatal shooting on Lyell last week.

The neighborhood association is calling on New York State Police and Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies to patrol the area along with Rochester Police.

Organizers say there are not enough resources there, but it needs to be safe for new businesses to move in and revitalize plans to work.

“What we’re asking for is to raise awareness of the crime that’s happening down here, which a lot of people know about, but not a lot of people are doing things about,” Little Italy Association President Silvano Orsi said.

“We can’t just pin it on the police. We’re not faulting anybody. It’s not up to them. This is a community matter and the community has to address it together.”

The Little Italy Association said other marches will be organized in the new year.