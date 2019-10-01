Neighbor for Neighbor Heat Fund reopens

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Neighbor for Neighbor Heat Fund, the grant-based home heating assistance program will re-open Tuesday.

Residents of the Western New York area that qualify for the first-come, first-served-basis program may receive a one-time annual grant of up to $300. In order to qualify for the program, applicants must be within the service territory of National Fuel, but do not need to be customers of National Fuel.

All applicants, however, must meet at least one of the following requirements: be at least 55-years-of-age, have a disability, or have a household member with a disability, that causes a reduction in household income, have a certified medical emergency, be a military veteran, or be receiving unemployment benefits.

The purpose of grants provided through the Neighbor for Neighbor Heat Fund program is to “help prevent disconnection of utility service, pay current or past-due energy bills, or purchase home heating fuel of any kind.”

National Fuel also notes, “applicants must have made at least four payments to their heating bills within a 12-month period from the date of application (other than those provided by HEAP or other assistance programs).” Grants are need-based and will be sent to the home heating supplier directly.

In areas other than Chautauqua County, the following contact information can be used to apply:

• The Salvation Army at 716-883-9800, extension 230; OR

• Catholic Charities at 716-856-4494 or 716-218-1400 (ask for Parish Outreach)

In the Chautauqua County area, the following contact information should be used to apply:

• The Salvation Army at 716-664-4108;

• Catholic Charities at 716-372-0101; or

• Chautauqua County Office for the Aging at 716-753-4471 if age 60 or older.