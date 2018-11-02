Needle found in 12 year-old's Halloween candy
GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (WTEN) - A night’s worth of trick-or-treating is now in a garbage bag.
Nicole Bronk threw all of her daughter, Chloe’s, candy out after Bronk says she found a needle in one of the candy bars.
Gloversville Police say several reports of needles in candy bars have come from the area of First to North Sixth Avenue on Kingsboro Avenue.
The department continues to advise parents to check their kids' candy.
