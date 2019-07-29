Nearly 3 weeks later, still no power at Lyons mobile home park

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been nearly three weeks and there’s still no power at a Wayne County mobile home park, and with temperatures reaching back into the 90s, Monday was not easy on residents living there.

The power was shut off due to safety concerns, and work is being done to restore the power, but after 18 days of being in the dark, those living at Canalside Mobile Home Park in Lyons may finally have some light at the end of the tunnel.

According to Lyons town officials, the mobile home park owner did make a commitment to restore power by Tuesday and Monday more work was being done — trenches were dug and construction equipment was on site.

However, no further activity beyond that.

“The power will be restored when the owners finish their construction and present a valid certificate from an actual electrical agency,” Said Lyons Town Supervisor Jake Emmel.

NYSEG did install a new pole and a new transformer, but according to the town, owner Phil Provenzano still needs to finish repairs in the park before the power can be turned back on.

Meanwhile, Lyons Town Supervisor Jake Emmel and others have been providing humanitarian support to residents.

“I don’t know how fast they’re working,” Emmel said. “We’ll still take the water out, the school will still take the snacks out, and we’ll get them some gas for their generators. I think we will continue doing what we’re doing and helping when we can. You know, it’s just the right thing to do, you got to help.”