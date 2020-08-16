Nearly $13M in federal funding awarded to U of R for ‘Physics Frontier Center’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The University of Rochester will receive a National Science Foundation Award for $12.96 million.

U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced that the University will receive funding to launch a new Physics Frontier Center. The funding is part of a five-year agreement between the University of Rochester and NSF and will be used to establish a Center for Matter at Atomic Pressures.

The center will focus on understanding the physics and astrophysical implications of matter under pressures to disrupt the structure of individuals atoms. The research conducted will help to understand and address critical gaps in our understanding of the atomic and chemical constituents of the universe.

The senators explained, CMAP will bring together a diverse group of individuals from disciplines spanning from plasma physics, condensed matter, and atomic physics, to astrophysics and planetary science, to study matter under extreme conditions.

“The NSF funding for the University of Rochester’s Center for Matter at Atomic Pressures will ensure Rochester will help lead the country in the field of high energy density science,” said Senator Schumer. “Establishing this new Center in Rochester will support local jobs and enable UR researchers to make discoveries in cutting edge physics while bolstering our nation’s scientific workforce to keep the U.S. as a global leader in new scientific advances.”

NSF funding will establish the University of Rochester as the latest member of a multi-university collaboration with MIT, Princeton, The Universities Of California at Berkeley And Davis, The University at Buffalo, And Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.